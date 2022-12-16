18 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 16, 2022
3 arrested with firearms in Karbi Anglong

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

 

HOWRAGHAT, Dec 15: Three persons were arrested with arms and ammunition in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, police said on Thursday.

In two separate operations led by the DSP (Hq), Nahid Karisma, the police recovered two pistols and several ammunition.

On Wednesday night, the police launched an operation in the Dilaji area under Diphu police station and recovered an illegal .32 pistol from the residence of Mintu Saikia at Forest Gate.

In this connection Jotin Saikia, son of Mintu Saikia, was arrested along with the pistol and two bullets.

In another police operation led by DSP (Hq) Karisma and Howraghat police station OC Manjit Terang in Tarabasa around 2 am under Dokmoka police station, the police recovered a pistol and ammunition.

The illegal firearm, .32 pistol along with ammunition, was recovered from Minder Kro, son of Mensing Kro and Sanju Taro, son of Jari Taro. Both have been arrested. They are residents of Tarabasa and are being interrogated in the custody of Dokmoka police.

 

