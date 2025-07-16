Cachar administration restricts heavy and modified vehicles on Gammon Bridge citing safety risks

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 15: The Cachar district administration has imposed immediate restrictions on the movement of overweight and structurally modified vehicles across the Gammon Bridge, citing serious concerns over the ageing bridge’s stability and the safety of commuters.

The directive, issued through an official statement on Tuesday, invokes provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and will come into effect from July 19.

According to the statement, no vehicle weighing more than 40 tonnes will be allowed to use the bridge, and all vehicles with unauthorised body modifications will be barred from entry.

The administration described the order as “imperative” for public safety and the protection of vital infrastructure, following reports that continued movement of overloaded and altered trucks could pose severe structural risks to the bridge.

“This order is issued in the interest of public safety and infrastructure protection and shall remain in force with immediate effect until further orders,” the statement read.

To ensure compliance, the administration will deploy joint enforcement teams at two key checkpoints: Digarkhal on National Highway 06 and Dolu on National Highway 27, both located near toll gates.

These checkpoints will be manned by police personnel, transport department officials, and executive magistrates working in rotating shifts round-the-clock.

Duty rosters for enforcement teams are currently being finalised.

The statement warns that any violation of the order will attract strict penal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, along with other applicable laws.

The Gammon Bridge, a key component of Silchar’s road network and a critical link for both passenger traffic and commercial transport, had earlier undergone repairs after developing signs of stress and structural damage.

Last year, the bridge was partially closed for several weeks following the appearance of cracks, causing severe disruption to movement in and out of the town.

Officials expressed concern over the potential for a repeat of such disruptions and underlined the need for urgent preventive measures.

“The condition of the bridge demands that we take no chances,” a senior official said, adding that the administration’s top priority is to ensure uninterrupted and safe passage for thousands of daily commuters.

Local transporters, truck owners, and drivers’ unions have been urged to extend full cooperation with the administration and enforcement teams.

The district administration stressed that collective adherence to the order would go a long way in maintaining the safety and longevity of the bridge.