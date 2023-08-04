3 elephants were electrocuted to death in Rani at Guwahati

August 4,2023: According to reports that surfaced early on Friday morning, up to three elephants were killed after getting into contact with a high voltage power line on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Initial reports suggest that the incident happened at Panichanda in the Rani Tea Estate in the Assamese village of Kamrup, which is under the control of the Rani Forest Office.

The fact that the wild tuskers had emerged from the forest in quest of food has come to light. Nevertheless, they were electrocuted to death.

Locals who saw the elephant carcasses alerted Rani Forest Division officials, who then came at the scene of the event.

Locals in the area voiced their sorrow and outrage over the deaths after the tragedy. They also engaged in ceremonies since, in Hindu mythology, the powerful beast is frequently regarded as a revered figure.