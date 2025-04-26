30-day free online yoga camp

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 25: In a commendable step to promote health and holistic well-being, Yogesvara Sansthan, in collaboration with Yoga Miracle, successfully completed its 30-day free online yoga challenge, which began on March 17, 2025 and concluded on Friday.

The initiative was announced on March 11 inviting people from across the country to register through the website www.yogamiracle.in. The Yoga sessions were conducted live on YouTube, ensuring easy accessibility to all, regardless of location. Despite brief breaks during Bihu celebrations and the Yogotsav program, the full 30-day cycle was completed as planned on April 21.

The sessions were conducted by Dibya Jyoti Deka himself, an accomplished Yoga expert with over 14 years of experience, including the past five years of conducting Yoga sessions at Raj Bhavan, Assam. He previously trained the Governor of Assam, along with IAS and ACS officers, and several institutions across the region.

The program attracted an enthusiastic response, with over 1100 participants from all over India. Based on public demand and highly positive feedback, the Yoga camp was further extended by an additional seven days.

Participants shared heartfelt testimonials on social media, reporting significant improvements in their health, such as relief from leg pain, back pain, shoulder stiffness, and insomnia. Many credited the sessions and Deka’s guidance for positively transforming their physical and mental well-being.

“The overwhelming response and the stories of healing we’ve received are truly inspiring. It motivates us to keep going and to expand our mission to bring Yoga into every home,” said Deka while interacting with media.

With this grand success, Yogesvara Sansthan and Yoga Miracle are planning to launch more accessible and impactful Yoga initiatives in the coming months.