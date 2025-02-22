Manipur: Six Kangleipak Communist Party Cadres Arrested, Explosives Seized in Kakching

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 22: The security scenario in Manipur has been tense but under control in the last 24 hours as security forces stepped up search operations and area domination in the vulnerable hill and valley districts. Measures to check violence and retrieve illegal weapons have been tightened, giving a sense of control in the state.

Security personnel, in a recent operation, retrieved a.303 rifle and magazine, a CMG and magazine, ten live.303 rounds, and sixteen CMG rounds (six of which are misfire rounds) from the Ibudou Koubru Laibung temple complex. The discovery is reflective of continued initiatives to disarm unwanted factions and quell further violence.

In another major operation, security forces found and disabled a number of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Maojang village close to H. Munnom Village under MRH-PS. The explosives weighed between 4 kg and 22 kg and were all equipped with detonators. They were highly unstable, and the Bomb Disposal (BD) unit destroyed them on the spot without causing any possible casualties and damages.

Answering the appeal of Manipur Governor on February 20 to surrender illegal weapons, a few weapons were surrendered to the authorities voluntarily. At SP Kakching, a .303 rifle with magazine, 13 rounds of .303 ammunition, bulletproof vests, BP plates, and helmets were surrendered.

At Kangpokpi District, a looted tear gas gun was surrendered at OC G. Saparmeina PS. Security personnel also seized a huge cache of arms in the Kakching Wairi region, which comprised INSAS rifles, shotguns, pistols, hand grenades, live bullets of different calibers, communication equipment, and body gear.

Security personnel also gained a triumph in the anti-insurgency drive by arresting six cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (Ibungo Ngangom) faction in Koutruk Makha Leikai Churrh under PS Lamshang in Imphal West District.

The arrested persons were identified as Shirimayum Suraj Sharma alias Lion (21), Nutum Leishemba alias Pari (25), Ningthoukhongjam Khedasana alias Naoba (29), Senjam Yaiphaba alias Malan (19), Laishram Leishemba alias Malem (26), and Laishram Kenedy alias Thouna (32).

Apart from this, two active members of the G5 Organization were nabbed in Imphal East District for threatening truck drivers who carried sand to the Sekmai, Irilbung, Koirengei, and Patsoi localities.

Ningthoujam Yamba Singh (43) and Usham Netaji Singh (35), who are the accused persons, were also found in possession of a four-wheeler, mobile sets, wallets, identity cards, and money, again demonstrating the clampdown on illegal operations.

To maintain the free flow of vital commodities, authorities cleared 369 and 225 vehicles on National Highways NH-2 and NH-37, respectively, under tight security escort. In addition, 110 checkpoints were put in place across different districts to curb illegal operations, and no violations were noted during security checks.

The authorities have also appealed to the public not to circulate or believe in unverified videos and rumors. A helpline number (9233522822) has been made available for authenticating any information that is being circulated. Citizens have been asked to return looted weapons and explosives to the nearest police station or security forces to help restore peace and order in the state.