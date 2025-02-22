Assam Police Detain USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque Over Examination Malpractice Allegations 

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 22: In a significant development, Assam Police detained Mahbubul Hoque, the Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), from his residence in Guwahati’s Ghoramara on Saturday morning.

His arrest was carried out by a joint team comprising officers from Panbazar Police and the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police.

Based on reports, Hoque has been detained over charges of taking money for giving undue means in the CBSE Class 12 Physics exam. The investigation indicates that malpractice was done at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Assam’s Sribhumi district, where a group of 274 students sat for the examination. Of those, 45 students were from the school itself, while the ERD Group had 214 students.

Sources state that the arrangements were supposedly made to help ERD Group students cheat in the exam for a fee.

When the assistance promised was not produced, the exam center was thrown into chaos, revealing the malpractice. The matter raised the issue of the integrity of the exam process and resulted in authorities taking immediate action.

After complaints were made about the institution’s role in the malpractice, the police and the STF initiated an investigation into the issue.