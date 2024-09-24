4 Bangladeshi infiltrators pushed back by security forces: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sep 23: Four Bangladeshi citizens who tried to enter Indian territory illegally through the international border in Assam’s Karimganj district were apprehended and pushed back to the neighbouring country by the security forces, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to X handle, CM Sarma wrote, “In yet another successful push back operation of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, @assampolice managed to apprehend and send back to Bangladesh the following individuals through the Karimganj border 1. Sohil Hawladar 2. Shah Alam 3. Sourab Hawladar 4. Md Kawsar.”

Earlier, on Sunday, another two citizens of the neighbouring country were arrested in two separate instances in Assam’s Karimganj district and they were pushed back in a joint operation of state police and Border Security Forces (BSF).

The individuals were identified as Al Mamon and Anowar Hussain.

It may be recalled that the chief minister already unveiled a wide range of initiatives to address the issue of infiltration from Bangladesh, which has become more serious in recent days.



He claimed that new information indicates that there are more illegal immigrants being found, which calls for increased efforts throughout the State.



According to data provided by CM Sarma, 54 illegal immigrants have been found since January of this year. Of these, 48 have been found in the Karimganj district, four in the Bongaigaon district, and one in each of the districts of Dima Hasao and Dhubri.

- Advertisement -