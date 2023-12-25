Assam Witnessing Unprecedented Levels Of Growth: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inaugurated five projects worth Rs 114.17 crore in Jagiroad constituency, said an official statement.

He inaugurated the said projects while he was on a visit to Jagiroad in Morigaon district.

The projects inaugurated on Sunday include a railway over bridge built at a cost of Rs 85.96 crore, the newly-constructed Inspection Bungalow of the Public Works Department built at a cost of Rs 9.50 crore, a 750-seating capacity auditorium of the sports association with a project cost of Rs 7.20 crore, a Multi-Utility Building of the Jagiroad Development Authority costing Rs 1.95 crore and a cycle track around the bank of Taranga Beel developed at a cost of Rs 9.56 crore.

These apart, he flagged off ambulances and other vehicles under the road safety mission and a digital LED board of Janasanyog Assam located in the premises of the Jagiroad Police Station.

Speaking at a public meeting held at Jagiroad’s Kagaz Nagar Khelpathar, Sarma said inauguration of developmental projects worth Rs 114 crore in a single day for a single Legislative Assembly Constituency is a record in itself, as projects costing such a huge amount of money may never have been inaugurated for a single constituency in a single day earlier.

Sarma also congratulated the residents of Morigaon district in general and Jagiroad town in particular for the latest additions to public infrastructures, exuding confidence these would go a long way in fulfilling the genuine hopes and aspirations of the residents of Jagiroad to a great extent.

”The current government took a bold decision to allocate a sum of Rs 810 crore to resolve the vexed issues related to the paper mills of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited in Jagiroad and Cachar. The amount was utilised to mitigate various issues, including compensation to the affected workers of the mills, shut down due to various factors. Massive investments in Jagiroad are on its way,” the chief minister said.

Sarma also declared that an amount of Rs 50 crore would be spent to develop a modern drainage system for Jagiroad town, adding, “This apart, a new fire service centre would also be established, “he said. Further, an amount of Rs 66 crore would be spent to develop the stretch of road between Baghara and Amsoi under the Asom Mala scheme”.

Sarma exuded confidence that the upcoming Morigaon Medical College and Hospital would be opened for the public within a period of two years.

Sarma further said the state has been witnessing unprecedented levels of developmental activities for the past few years.

“The government was on track to fulfilling its promise of providing jobs under the government sector to 1-lakh youths of the state. In order to build up an entrepreneurial culture among the youths of the state, loans without mortgages are being provided to youths under the chief minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan. With the aim of ushering in a movement of inclusive financial empowerment, an amount of Rs 10,000 each shall be credited into the accounts of the 40-lakh members of women’s self-help groups,” he added.

He said that Assam has been witnessing unprecedented levels of growth and development on multiple fronts owing to the creation of an environment that keeps all kinds of strife and strikes at bay.

“Another 10 years without strikes and “andolans” would lead to Assam becoming one of the top-five states on all fronts,” he added.

He expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra for his continued focus towards the development of Assam and exuded confidence the people of Assam would make the best use of the opportunities a new and resurgent Assam and India is offering under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister.

Water Resources and Information & Public Relations minister Pijush Hazarika, Department of Housing & Urban Affairs minister Ashok Singhal, minister of Health & Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta, members of Legislative Assembly Ramakanta Deori, Rupak Sarmah, Sashi Kanta Das, chief of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang, chief of Tiwa Autonomous Council Jiban Chandra Konwar, along with a host of dignitaries were present on the occasion.