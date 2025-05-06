24 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
42 arrested for 'defending Pakistan' after Pahalgam terror attack

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, May 5: Three more people have been apprehended from different parts of Assam for “defending Pakistan on Indian soil” following the Pahalgam terror attack, taking the total number of arrests to 42 so far, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.

In a post on X on Sunday late night, Sarma said one person each was apprehended from Barpeta, Hojai and Chirang districts.

“#Update on Crackdown against traitors for defending Pakistan on Indian soil… Total of 42 Anti Nationals put behind BARS,” he added.

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Friday, Sarma threatened to break the legs of those who raised ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan in the aftermath of the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack.

Addressing a campaign rally for the panchayat elections, he appealed to the people to pray and give strength to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army so that Pakistani terrorists hiding anywhere in the world can be brought for “breaking their legs”.

Terrorists struck Baisaran, a prime tourist location, in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. (PTI)

