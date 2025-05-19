3 more ‘anti-nationals’ held in Assam

GUWAHATI, May 18: Three more persons have been apprehended in the ongoing “crackdown against anti-nationals” in Assam, taking the total number of such arrests to 68 in the state in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack last month, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

He asserted that no one will be spared.

Sharing an update on the ‘crackdown against anti-nationals’ in a post on X, the chief minister said, “Sribhumi police have arrested Abdul Hussain and Rosid Ahmed. One Imran Hussain has been apprehended by Barpeta police”.

Sarma said the total number of arrests so far is 68.

The state police have been taking action against people for ‘anti-India’ and ‘pro-Pakistan’ activities, including posts on social media, since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

Among those arrested on the anti-national charge was opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam.

He was initially arrested on sedition charges for allegedly “defending” Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam attack.

After he secured bail in that case, he was held under the stringent National Security Act.

Sarma had earlier said that the state-wide crackdown on traitors would continue. (PTI)