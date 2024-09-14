4,669 contractual teacher jobs regularised in Assam: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 13: The Assam cabinet has decided to regularise the jobs of 4,669 contractual teachers working in high schools across the state, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

“During the Congress rule, teachers in high schools were recruited on contractual basis.

In 2021, the BJP government extended the service of contractual teachers till they attain an age of 60 years and they were given many facilities at par with the regular teachers,” Sarma told reporters here.

CM Sarma further said that now the government has decided to regularise all such contractual teachers.

“There are 4,669 teachers working in different high schools in the state. The cabinet has taken a decision to make their job permanent. The education department in the next 10 days will bring an advertisement in this regard.

However, the contractual teachers can choose between two options. If anyone wishes to stay in the same post, they can do so. This is not a compulsory exercise and contractual teachers can voluntarily move to the permanent posts,” he added.

The chief minister further stated that recently the jobs of contractual teachers working in primary schools under Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) were regularized by the state government.

To recall, in 2010, then Congress government recruited around 8,000 persons to teach English, General Science, Mathematics and Social Science in high schools on contractual basis. They were paid Rs 8000 per month which was later hiked to Rs 15,500 per month.

For the last three years, those contractual teachers were receiving pay scale at par with permanent teachers.

However, they were missing some benefits and as per the latest decision of the state government, they will now act as regular teachers in the schools.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also mentioned that around 12 lakh 60 thousand females will get the state government’s flagship initiative—Orunoday scheme.

He said, “In 126 assembly segments in Assam, on an average 10,000 new beneficiaries will be added to the Orunoday program. The process will start from September 19 and we have decided to complete the entire thing by January 10 next year.

The new beneficiaries in Orunoday will get their first monthly assistance on January 10, 2025.”

Sarma also announced that in 126 assembly constituencies, there will be programs on Orunoday scheme.

Moreover, the Assam government will also give new ration cards to more than 17 lakhs people in the state.

He said, “This time Orunoday scheme is linked with ration cards and hence the administration will distribute ration cards to new beneficiaries.”