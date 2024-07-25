27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 25, 2024
type here...

50 students attend summer camp on conservation and education

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 24: Fifty students attended a 20-day-long nature camp organised during the current summer vacation by the biodiversity conservation non-profit organisation Aaranyak and Orang National Park authority at Sengelimora Luit Jatiya Bidyalaya, Orang in Darrang district.

- Advertisement -

The summer nature camp was organised in collaboration with local NGOs Wild Wings and Fatasimolu Eco Development Committee with support from the David Shephard Wildlife Foundation (DSWF).

Besides facilitating academic classes and extracurricular activities, the summer camp, which was held from July 5 to 25, also promoted environmental awareness and education.

The camp included 18 days of academic instruction from school staff and guest teachers, and two days of environmental awareness training from experts in the field of environment, wildlife, and conservation.

Arif Hussain, manager of the Rhino Research and Conservation Division of Aaranyak, attended the camp as a resource person on the inaugural day and conducted sessions on wildlife and nature conservation.

- Advertisement -

Sabrina Begum, a research scholar from Tezpur University and a member of Aaranyak, also conducted a session on environmental conservation and awareness.

Baharul Islam, president of the Fatasimolu Eco Development Committee, and Babul Islam, headmaster of the school, were also present and interacted with the students.

Aaranyak, which aspires to create a large pool of environmentally and wildlife conservation-conscious citizens to enhance community participation in nature conservation, organises such summer camps for students every year with sustained support from DSWF and local collaborators.

9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Dead body recovered in Demow

The Hills Times -
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves 8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India 7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina