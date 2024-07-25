50 students attend summer camp on conservation and education

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 24: Fifty students attended a 20-day-long nature camp organised during the current summer vacation by the biodiversity conservation non-profit organisation Aaranyak and Orang National Park authority at Sengelimora Luit Jatiya Bidyalaya, Orang in Darrang district.

The summer nature camp was organised in collaboration with local NGOs Wild Wings and Fatasimolu Eco Development Committee with support from the David Shephard Wildlife Foundation (DSWF).

Besides facilitating academic classes and extracurricular activities, the summer camp, which was held from July 5 to 25, also promoted environmental awareness and education.

The camp included 18 days of academic instruction from school staff and guest teachers, and two days of environmental awareness training from experts in the field of environment, wildlife, and conservation.

Arif Hussain, manager of the Rhino Research and Conservation Division of Aaranyak, attended the camp as a resource person on the inaugural day and conducted sessions on wildlife and nature conservation.

Sabrina Begum, a research scholar from Tezpur University and a member of Aaranyak, also conducted a session on environmental conservation and awareness.

Baharul Islam, president of the Fatasimolu Eco Development Committee, and Babul Islam, headmaster of the school, were also present and interacted with the students.

Aaranyak, which aspires to create a large pool of environmentally and wildlife conservation-conscious citizens to enhance community participation in nature conservation, organises such summer camps for students every year with sustained support from DSWF and local collaborators.