56th batch of medical graduates passes out of Armed Forces Medical College

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 12: Dressed in immaculate uniforms of the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, 79 male officers and 17 female officers, medical graduates of D3 Batch elegantly marched past the Saluting Diason at the Capt Devashish Sharma, Kirti Chakra Parade Ground, Armed Forces Medical College. Lt Gen Rajshree Ramasethu, director and Commandant, Armed Forces Medical College, the chief guest for the occasion, reviewed the spectacular Commissioning Parade, led by newly commissioned officer, Lt Namit Tengse.

The regalia at the parade ground, embodying the ceremonial glory of the armed forces, was followed by presentations of the Academic Awards at the Dhanvantari Auditorium. Dr Amalina P, adjudged the best outgoing student with excellence in academics & extracurricular activities, was bestowed with the prestigious and coveted ‘President Gold Medal’, ‘DGAFMS Medal’ and ‘Kalinga Trophy’. A total of 124 medical graduates of the college passed the winter session final MBBS examination of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences of 2021 with 71 graduates joining the Indian Army, 14 joining the Indian Navy and 11th Indian Air Force.

Armed Forces Medical College has stood tall for six decades as an academic institute of national repute and has trained 7067 medical graduates, since its inception in 1962. A much sought-after institution amongst the young medical aspirants in India, AFMC has been lauded repeatedly by many national and international surveys for its impeccable academic track record. The students of the D3 Batch achieved an enviable pass percentage of 96.12% with 50 students attaining distinction in various subjects.

Lt Gen Rajshree Ramasethu, in a motivating address to all the newly commissioned medical graduates, complimented their success and urged them to deliver high quality medical care, made complete with the holistic gift of human touch, stated a press release by Lt Col A S Walia, PRO (Defence), Tezpur.