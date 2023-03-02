Bookies Apprehended

NAGAON: Nagaon police led by town sub inspector Ranjit Gogoi busted a rocket of teer bookies in the town on Wednesday and also arrested five bookies from across the small town, sources said.

- Advertisement -

The arrested bookies have been identified as Saidul Iman Hazarika of Itachali, Ajit Rajak of Harijan Colony, Gauranga Das of Panigaon, Nurul Haque of Fauzdarypatty and Ranjit Rajak of RK road in the town.

Police immediately seized Rs 58,430 in cash, four mobile handsets and some receipt copies of teer tickets from the possessions of those bookies.

Meanwhile, Nagaon police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation is on, sources added.