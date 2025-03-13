77% Surge in Elephant Population in Assam’s Dehing Patkai National Park

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 13: A recent wildlife census has recorded a remarkable 77% increase in the population of wild Asian elephants in Assam’s Dehing Patkai National Park.

The number of elephants in the park has surged from 196 in 2018 to 348 in 2025, marking a significant milestone in conservation efforts.

The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Digboi Forest Division, Ranjith Ram, announced the findings on Wednesday, attributing the success to improved habitat management and sustained conservation initiatives.

“The rise in the number of elephants reaffirms our work in habitat protection and conservation. A healthy population of elephants suggests a thriving ecosystem, which benefits many other species,” said Ram. The census, conducted using over 200 motion-sensing camera traps placed throughout the park, also documented elusive predators such as the clouded leopard and marbled cat. These findings further highlight Dehing Patkai’s importance as a critical biodiversity hotspot in Northeast India.

In addition to the elephant population boom, the census also revealed a significant recovery in the number of barking deer, which had experienced a decline in previous years. Conservationists emphasize the crucial role of habitat protection, anti-poaching measures, and local community involvement in maintaining and furthering these positive trends.

Dehing Patkai, which was declared a national park in 2021, spans 231.65 square kilometers across Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts. Often referred to as the “Amazon of the East,” the park is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including endangered species such as tigers and hoolock gibbons. The park boasts approximately 50 mammal species, 47 reptile species, and 310 butterfly species, solidifying its role as a vital ecological treasure in the region.

The latest census results reaffirm Dehing Patkai’s significance in India’s conservation efforts and underscore the importance of sustained protection measures. With continued commitment to habitat preservation and anti-poaching initiatives, the park is expected to remain a thriving sanctuary for wildlife in the years to come.