Injured Elephant Maniki Returned Home After Treatment, Strict Care Plan in Place

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 10: Maniki, the female elephant who had recently undergone medical care for her wounds, has been taken back to her owner’s residence in Joysagar, Sivasagar district, Assam. She was shifted from Digboi via a truck under the guidance of the Assam Forest Department, which had given explicit instructions to guarantee her further recovery.

Veterinarians from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and the forest department reported that Maniki’s condition has improved significantly. A senior forest official said that using a truck for her transport was a deliberate measure to avoid putting strain on her injured leg.

The forest department’s guidelines for caring for Maniki are consistent rest, following a prescribed schedule of medications, an ample supply of fresh and healthy food, and an outright prohibition on physical exertion in the form of logging, ceremonial processions, or extensive travel until veterinarians give her clearance to engage in activity.

To guarantee that these directions are adhered to, veterinary staff and forest officials in the area will make routine visits to check her health, her wound, and administer any needed follow-up care. Authorities reiterated that the main objective is to protect her recovery and promote her well-being in the long run.

Maniki’s leave-taking from Digboi was an emotional experience for the conservationists and officials who had nurtured her. “We have nursed her and seen her get well, and now we hope she spends the rest of her life in tranquility,” a Digboi forest division officer said.

Wildlife conservationist Devajit Moran, who was involved in the rescue effort, thanked on social media and urged the owner to treat her humanely in the future. “No one should hurt her, and she should never be subjected to such suffering again. Please keep feeding her well and administer only ‘rest’ throughout her life,” he wrote.

Although conservationists and locals have been supportive of the forest department’s action, they have also urged that Maniki be strictly monitored to guarantee his long-term safety and well-being.