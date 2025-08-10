32.2 C
Security Forces Step Up Anti-Militant Operations in Manipur, Three Arrested

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, AUGUST 10: Manipur security personnel have stepped up operations against militant activities, arresting three active militants of proscribed organizations in two separate raids in the last two days.

On 9th August, a team arrested 25-year-old Wahengbam Kiran Singh alias Amuthoi from his home in Kumbi Thingel Leikai, Bishnupur district. Singh, an active PREPAK (PRO) outlaw, is charged with extortion and threatening local businessmen and civilians. A mobile phone was recovered during the operation.

Earlier on August 8, Manipur Police detained 31-year-old Oinam Soniya Devi alias Tete, who is a active cadre of KCP (Taibangnganba), at Chingmeirong Maning Leikai in Imphal West. Hailing from Thanga Oinam Leikai in Bishnupur district, she was discovered in possession of a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card.

On the same day, security forces also nabbed 28-year-old Kshetrimayum Naoba Singh alias Jebashes from Haobam Marak Irom Leikai in Imphal West. He is an active worker of KCP (MFL) and is accused of giving contact numbers of valley-based doctors to cadres of the outlawed group to extort money. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were seized from him.

In addition to anti-militant operations, the Manipur Police enforced motor vehicle violations as well. On August 8, they issued 51 challans for a total of ₹88,500 and lifted films on 12 vehicles yesterday.

Security personnel also conducted search and area domination in peripheral and vulnerable areas in different districts. Movement of 116 vehicles laden with essential commodities along NH-37 was made under tight security, with convoys being arranged in sensitive sections.

111 checkpoints were also established in hill and valley districts, but no detentions were made. The officials asserted that such operations will be carried out in a regular manner to maintain law and order in the state.

