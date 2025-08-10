Assam Gears Up for Electoral Roll Revision Ahead of 2025 Elections

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 10: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will release the Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Assam in the next 15–20 days. Preparatory to this, Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel directed all District Election Officers (DEOs) urgently to ensure readiness on an immediate basis.

In an August 4 directive, Goel reiterated that all the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant EROs (AEROs), and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have to be appointed and in position prior to the issuance of the SIR schedule. Extra BLOs for the new polling stations created during recent rationalization also need to be selected and available for appointment once they have been approved by ECI.

The order emphasized that election officials and data entry operators must not be given any other work during the SIR process. Districts under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) have been specifically instructed not to divert this manpower for BTC polls, and instead make alternative arrangements.

The officials were reminded that the last list of voters in 2005, revised intensively and updated, is accessible on the website of CEO Assam. The list has to be disseminated to acknowledged political parties for transparency.

The order further said that District Contact Centres (DCCs) will be activated centrally. DEOs have to allot staff to manage public calls and update the NGSP portal on a daily basis in working hours without any additional expenditure. Goel asked all DEOs to handle the issue as “most urgent” as Assam is preparing for its first election after the delimitation of its 126 Assembly constituencies, due early next year.