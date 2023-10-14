8th Prof Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture delivered

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 13: Renowned writer-editor, Manoj Kumar Goswami, delivered the 8th Prof Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture in MCB Hall at Sibsagar College. In his lecture, he discussed the state of Indian journalism, emphasizing the crisis in the value and objectives of journalism.

Goswami pointed out that Indian journalism is not necessarily in a financial crisis given the numerous newspapers, journals, and news channels in operation, some of which have high-profile editors with significant salaries. However, he highlighted the crisis in the core values and objectives of journalism. Journalism, which was originally a service, has evolved into a profession and, more recently, a sensation and commodity for sale.

He also touched on the challenges facing Indian media, noting that every government tends to exert pressure on the media through various means, including increasing the cost of newsprint and influencing the allocation of government advertisements. He also mentioned the threat posed by social media, which is controlled by billionaire owners, making it undemocratic.

Goswami expressed concern about the changing landscape of journalism, with owners who lack editorial experience taking on editorial roles. He also cited the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on journalism.

In his speech, Goswami praised regional media for their dedication and service to their respective languages and communities. He criticized national media for not adequately covering certain important events, such as the Manipur tragedy, while extensively covering international conflicts like the Israel-Palestine war.

The lecture also addressed the decline in newspaper circulation during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has had a lasting impact on the newspaper industry.

Manoj Kumar Goswami released a new collection of articles written by Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta during the event. Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, son of Prof Sarat Mahanta, delivered the welcome address and spoke about his father’s ideals and contributions. He introduced Manoj Kumar Goswami as a highly respected figure in Assamese literature.

The lecture concluded with the presentation of the Sarat Mahanta Memorial Merit Award to Priyanka Dutta and a poem recited in memory of Sarat Mahanta by Imdad Ullah. Several dignitaries and family members, including Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Kalayani Mahanta, were felicitated at the event.