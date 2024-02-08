Aam Aadmi Party announces candidates for Assam Lok Sabha seats

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Feb 8: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, announced candidates for three Assam seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The announcement was made by AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP and Organization General Secretary, Dr. Sandeep Pathak.

The party has fielded Manoj Dhanowar from Dibrugarh, Bhaben Choudhary from Guwahati, and Rishi Raj from Sonitpur. Pathak stated that the party intends to start campaigning at the earliest and hopes for the support of the INDIA Bloc. He stressed the party’s aim to win elections, not just participate.

Pathak also mentioned ongoing talks about seat sharing and expressed the need for early conclusion. He reiterated AAP’s commitment to be a part of the INDIA alliance and to follow the ‘dharma’ of alliance.

He also shed light on the party’s strategy for Punjab, stating that AAP and Congress will contest separately in the state. Pathak concluded by saying that once seat sharing decisions are taken, election preparations can commence in full swing.