Aam Aadmi Party demands closure of prepaid smart meters

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, June 13: The Aam Aadmi Party, Assam Thowra constituency committee staged a protest in front of the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office on Tuesday. Led by Chandan Jyoti Phukan, president of AAP Thowra constituency committee, the demonstrators demanded the closure of prepaid smart meters, a reduction in electricity charges on bills, and regular electricity supply. The protest aimed to draw attention to the concerns of the local residents.

Following the protest, the Aam Aadmi Party, Assam Thowra constituency committee submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office. The memorandum outlined various demands put forth by the party, highlighting the need for immediate action on these issues.