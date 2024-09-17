34 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
type here...

AAP Alleges Violation of Fundamental Rights of Women Aspirants in Assam

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claims that the fundamental rights of women aspirants in Assam have been violated, calling for immediate government action.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 17, Tuesday: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised serious concerns about the violation of fundamental rights of women aspirants in Assam, urging the state government to take immediate action. AAP leaders have alleged that several women candidates have faced discriminatory treatment in various sectors, including education and employment, infringing upon their constitutional rights.

- Advertisement -

According to AAP, the state’s policies and practices have been unfair to many women seeking opportunities in government jobs and academic institutions. The party claims that these women have been denied their rightful opportunities due to systemic biases, and the government has failed to address these issues.

“Aspirations of women in Assam are being crushed due to negligence and biased policies,” an AAP spokesperson stated. The party emphasized that while various government initiatives are in place to promote gender equality, their implementation has been inadequate. AAP is calling for a thorough review of the processes to ensure fairness and equal treatment for women aspirants.

The allegations come at a time when gender equality is a critical issue across India, and AAP’s accusations have intensified debates on how state governments should handle such concerns. Party leaders have demanded reforms and have threatened to take legal action if the violations continue.

Women’s rights groups in Assam have also voiced their support for AAP’s stance, urging the government to act swiftly to protect the interests of women and ensure that their fundamental rights are upheld in all sectors.

How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

War on Drugs, Eviction Drives Not Targeted at Any Community: Manipur...

The Hills Times -
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India