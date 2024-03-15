Congress betrayed AAP in Assam ahead of LS polls? Here are the allegations

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 14: In a crucial development before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made serious charges against the Congress party in Assam, accusing it of treachery and undermining opposition unity in the state. The AAP expressed profound concern over the recent release of the Congress’s list of candidates for 11 Lok Sabha seats in Assam on March 12.

Particularly distressing for the AAP was the inclusion of candidates in constituencies already designated by them, namely Guwahati, Sonitpur, and Dibrugarh. This move has inflicted a serious setback to the delicate politics of alliance in the region. Highlighting the critical nature of the upcoming elections, the AAP stressed the importance of protecting democracy and the Constitution amidst what they perceive as threats from the ruling party’s alleged autocratic tendencies.

In response to these challenges, an India alliance has been formed at the national level, aiming to unseat the BJP-led NDA government. The AAP underscored its dedication to this alliance, citing sacrifices made in various states, including Delhi, Goa, and Gujarat, where they willingly withdrew seats to the Congress despite having a stronger position in terms of electoral representation.

In Assam, however, the situation has turned contentious. While the AAP initially took the lead in announcing candidates for three key constituencies a month ago, the Congress’s subsequent decision to field candidates in these very constituencies has ignited indignation within the opposition camp.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Congress of betrayal and deception towards the Assam public and their alliance. The AAP alleges that the Congress is pressuring AAP candidates, indicating the Congress’s lack of suitable candidates and its alignment with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). To preserve opposition unity, the AAP has decided to not contest the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat, thereby averting a division of opposition votes and the BJP’s advantage.

The AAP has challenged the Congress to withdraw its candidates from Dibrugarh and Sonitpur, warning that failure to do so would reveal the Congress’s ties with the BJP’s state leadership. According to the AAP, the Congress’s commitment will be tested by its willingness to prioritise opposition unity over individual electoral gains. The political scenario in Assam is evolving, with all focus now on the Congress’s reaction to the AAP’s challenge, and the future of opposition unity and the fight against the BJP hanging in the balance.