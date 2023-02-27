Aaranyak Holds Media Workshop On Men-Elephant Conflict & Bio-Diversity In Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 26: Aaranyak, an organisation actively working to mitigate human elephant conflicts for the benefit of human well-being as well as to aid in the conservation of Asian elephants organised a media interaction programme on men-elephant conflict and biodiversity conservation on Sunday in association with Sibsagar Commerce College at the college conference hall.

Dr Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, head, Asian Elephant Research and Conservation Division, Aaranyak and a Heritage Hero Awardee spoke as a resource person and highlighted some key aspects of men-elephant conflict in the state.

Dr Lahkar said, “Conflict with wild denizens’ results in loss of life, economy, standing crop, and disrupts peaceful coexistence with nature. Such conflicts are on the rise because our government does not have a proper land use policy, humans continue to encroach upon elephant habitats and the forest cover is shrinking fast.”

“Elephant herds come out into the open in search of food and water and if that can be made available in the remaining elephant habitat, the conflicts will subside.”

Dr Lahkar pointed out some of the experimental methods Aaranyak prescribes to the villagers where incidents of conflict are high, these are – ownership of solar fencing, citrus plants as fencing, growing Keturi, citronella, lemon grass, kurkuma, hololoma gondha kochu, etc., which the elephants do not eat. However, he said that it needs the involvement of all people, government, and other organisations to bring down the rate of occurrence.

Dr Saumerjyoti Mahanta, principal, Sibsagar Commerce College, delivered the welcome address and lauded the effort of Aaranyak in sensitising the people of the growing conflict between men and wild animals.

Manoj Kumar Borthakur, senior journalist, inaugurated the workshop which was participated by over fifty media persons and students of the Mass Communication department.

Bijay Sankar Bora, media coordinator, Aaranyak, spoke on the importance of positive media coverage of men-elephant conflicts which can draw the attention of the policymakers.

Dr Surajit Giri, a renowned government doctor of Demow Community Health Centre, also addressed the gathering and said that it was the proactive media that made his venture to eradicate snake bite deaths in the district a success.

Jayanta Kumar Pathak mediated the function and spoke on the objectives of Aaranyak’s mission. Zakir Islam Bora offered the vote of thanks.