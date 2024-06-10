25.3 C
AASU celebrates academic excellence

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, May 9: The AASU Sivasagar district unit felicitated over 500 distinction holders in the HSLC and HSSLC Examinations 2024 in a program held at the Yuvadal auditorium on Sunday. The students were each given a coupon worth Rs 500 for purchasing books, generously donated by ONGC. The event was presided over by Sivasagar District Students’ Union president Manav Hazarika. The executive director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, Rakesh Tiwari, was the chief guest on the occasion. He congratulated the students and urged them to study harder.

The event was attended by AASU general secretary Shankarjyoti Barua, assistant secretary Samiran Phukan, secretary of Assam Unnati Sabha Sharat Hazarika, and ATASU leader Akhil Ahom as distinguished guests. The event was moderated by the secretary of the Sivasagar District Students’ Union, Deepankar Saikia. In his address, Shankarjyoti Barua said that the annual felicitation program of AASU aims to inspire and sensitise the students about their responsible role in the future society.

