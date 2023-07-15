AASU Stages Statewide Demo Against Soaring Prices Of Essential Commodities

HT Bureau

DIPHU/DIBRUGARH/JORHAT, July 14: Members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged widespread protests in several districts of Assam on Friday, expressing their discontent over the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. The demonstrations highlighted the urgent need for measures to curb the rising costs of fuel, cylinders, medicines, electricity bills, foodgrains, and other essential items.

In Diphu, the AASU’s Karbi Anglong District Committee organised a sit-in protest, specifically targeting food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs minister Ranjit Kumar Dass for his alleged failure to address the issue of rising prices.

The protest demonstration, held in front of Semson Sing Ingti Memorial Park, lasted for an hour and a half, with participants vociferously criticising the state government and minister Dass for their inability to tackle the escalating prices.

AASU’s Central Committee assistant general secretary, Shorjun Hanse, emphasised that the common people across Assam are bearing the brunt of the price hikes, adversely impacting their purchasing power. The AASU called on the state government to take immediate action to alleviate the suffering of the common people by addressing the root causes of the price rise.

In Dibrugarh too, the AASU’s district unit organised a massive protest at Marwari Patty, demanding immediate action to control the escalating prices. However, a minor scuffle broke out between the police and AASU members when authorities attempted to prevent them from burning effigies symbolising their frustration.

Abani Gogoi, an AASU leader, called for the resignation of state civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, holding him accountable for the government’s failure to address the price surge. Gogoi criticised the minister as the “most incompetent” in the current government, highlighting the exorbitant prices of essential commodities such as fuel, cylinders, medicines, electricity bills, and foodgrains, which have made them unaffordable for the common people.

He further urged the government to take strong measures to alleviate the impact of the price hike.

Meanwhile, in Jorhat, the AASU’s district unit staged a sit-in protest in front of the Jorhat deputy commissioner’s office complex as part of their statewide agitation against the steep rise in commodity prices. Protesters held banners and placards, condemning the chief minister and the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department for their alleged failure to effectively address the issue.

The protest specifically highlighted the increasing prices of groceries, vegetables, medicines, APDCL power tariffs, LPG cylinders, petrol, and diesel fuels. AASU leaders, including state organisational secretary Jitu Neog and Jorhat district unit president Sankalpa Gogoi and general secretary Arjunmoni Bhuyan, participated in the protest, calling on the government to urgently reduce the prices of essential commodities and alleviate the burden on the common people.