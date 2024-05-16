AASU protests against price rise across state

HT CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON, May 15: As part of statewide agitation of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) against the increasing prices of essential commodities as well as life saving medicines in the state, Nagaon District unit of the students’ organization staged ‘Bikhubh- Karyasushi’ near at the office of the District Commissioner on Wednesday.

The unit of the students’ organisation also strongly criticized the BJP led coalition state government for its total failure in controlling the ‘price – hike’ in the state.

Over hundred of students as well as other district portfolios of district unit of the organisation participated in the stir and reverberated the air of the small town with various slogans against the government.

The district leaders of the organisation alleged that the government exploited the people with some anti public decisions and urged government to exempt the people of the state from the unexpected ‘price-hike’ especially in essential commodities as well as life saving drugs in the state at any point.

The organisation also warned the government that if the government would fail to bring the price of the essential commodities as well as life saving medicines under control, the organisation will initiate massive democratic movement against the government’s anti-public move in the days to come.

Among the participants, Gauri Shankar Saikia, central finance secretary of the students’ organization, Simanta Bora and Kanka Jyoti Baruah, respectively the president and general secretary of the district unit were also present in the stir.

Our Sivasagar correspondent adds: The AASU protest rally against soaring price of all essential commodities in the state was led by Samiran Phukan, assistant secretary AASU Central committee, Manobjit Hazarika, president, & Dipankar Saikia, secretary, Sivasagar District Students’ Union.

With garlands of onion and potatoes round their necks, and plates and dishes in hands, the students raised slogans against the BJP government’s failure to curb the price rise of potatoes, onion, medicines, edible oil and all items.

Our Dibrugarh correspondent adds: The All Students’ Union (AASU) on Wednesday staged protest outside Dibrugarh DC office against the rising prices of essential comodities.

The members of the students’ union raised slogan against the BJP government for failing to curb the skyrocketing price hike of essential commodities.

“The BJP government both in centre and state have turning a blind eye to the increasing prices of essential commodities like rice, pulses, vegetables, petrol and diesel which have greatly impacted the common masses,” said AASU Dibrugarh district president Abani Kumar Gogoi.

He said, “Due to the skyrocketing price hike, the people are facing problem to run their family. Their duty to curb price rise in order to give respite to the common people. The present government has failed to do so. We demand that the government led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma take necessary step to curb the price hike of essential goods and commodities,”.