ABSU celebrates International Women’s Day in Udalguri

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 8: The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) celebrated the International Women’s Day with a two-day programme organized at the Udalguri College in Puroni Goraibari in Udalguri district.

The programme that began on Thursday, concluded on Friday. The first day was marked with a special session for women, representing different district committees of the students’ union. The session was inaugurated by Monalisa Daimary, a teacher of the Udalguri Higher Secondary School.

During the session, some of the key decisions were taken in connection with the Special Women Delegate Session held at the 56th Delegate Convention of ABSU in Golaghat. During the convention ABSU had taken a resolution to form the ‘Bodo Mother Association’, ‘Boro Bima Goutum’ and the adhoc body.

The ABSU has resolved to form the ‘Bodo Mother Association’ and in Bodo ‘Boro Bima Goutum’. This organisation will function within the domain of ABSU to carry out their mission and vision with to work extensively for the social construction of a sustainable Bodo society –the Geremsa Boro Hari.

In the special session several aims and objectives were adopted for the Bodo Mother Association, which are included implementing the missions of ABSU with special focus on women and children such as, ‘Bodofa Mission for Sustainable Change’ and ‘Mission Quality Education Movement’ to empower Bodo women economically, educationally and culturally. Their mission also aims to create a secure environment for women and children by eradicating superstition, child marriage, witchcraft, human trafficking, etc.

ABSU also aimed to eradicate physical, structural, direct or indirect violence against women and children, eradicate substance abuse, prevent all forms of anti-social activities, prrovide counselling to women, students and children in stress and destitute and conduct legal and health awareness amongst the women folk in the Bodo society.

ABSU president Dipen Boro hoisted the ABSU flag and paid floral tributes to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma and Gaide -Helena Basumatary on the occasion.

A rally was also carried out to mark the celebrations with the theme ‘Total eradication of injustice against women, human trafficking, child marriage and witch hunting.

Rashmi Brahma, assistant professor of the Udalguri College flagged off the rally.An open discussion was chaired by Lila Basumatary, chief convenor BMA.

ABSU president Dipen Boro inaugurated the open discussion. In his speech, Boro highlighted the issues in the Bodo society concerning women folk. He asserted that BMA will work together with ABSU to create an ideal Bodo Society by following the principles of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma for Geremsa Boro Hari.

Dr. Rita Boro, Asstt. Professor of Tangla College & Sahitya Akademi Awardee, graced the occasion as chief guest.

She has highlighted the struggles of women historically to achieve the rights as human being. The recognition of dignity of women at any stage of age and life must be respected and protected. Though it be marriage or any social events or rituals in our society.

During the occasion, Pratima Nandi Narzary, Sahitya Akademi Awardee 2023, Renowned writer, Kunjalata Daimary, International Player (Athletics), Eena Daimary, Owner of Bajwi Hotel, Rowta Renowned Enterpreneur and Mainaoshree Daimary, Youth Sahitya Akademi Awardee-2023 was offered warm welcome and felicitation with traditional Aronai and bouquet.