ABSU urges Shah to name a road after Bodofa UN Brahma

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 13: A delegation from All Bodo Student Union (ABSU) has urged the Union home minister Amit Shah to name a prominent road or flyover in New Delhi after the great Bodo visionary Bodofa UN Brahma.

The delegation met the Shah in the nation capital a couple of days back at Parliament house where they also discuss key issues concerning the BTR accord 2020.

During the discussion the ABSU delegation led by president Dipen Boro invited the Union home minister as chief guest to the 57th Annual conference of the organisation to be held at Dotoma, Kokrajhar.

Dipen Boro said in a press release further mentioning the other key points discussed during the interaction with the union home minister that proposal to honour the legacy of Bodofa UN Brahma naming a prominent road of flyover in New Delhi after the great Bodo visionary leader.

“This tribute would not only commemorate his contributions to the Bodo community and the nation but also symbolise national recognition of his visionary leadership,” said Boro.

The statement further said that the delegation also urged Shah for expediting the implementation of the BTR accord with special focus on 125th Amendment of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which governs the administration of tribal areas in the Northeast.

As per the statement, the team also stressed on Scheduled Tribe (Hills) status for Bodos in Karbi Anglong besides emphasising the importance of laying the foundation for the establishment of a central institute and infrastructure development projects as promised in the Accord.

The delegation also urged the union home minister to do the needful for releasing of Ex-NDFB Cadres and support the martyr families.

“The meeting highlighted the urgency of releasing ex-NDFB cadres currently in prison and withdrawing pending cases against them. Rehabilitation programs for these cadres and the provision of ex-gratia support to the families of martyrs were also discussed as vital measures for peace building and reconciliation as per BTR Accord. The discussions were highly productive, with a strong focus on actionable outcomes. The proposals presented are expected to pave the way for enhanced development, peace, and harmony in the Bodoland Territorial Region,” Boro added.

The delegations consisted of BTR chief Pramod Boro, Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, Lok Sabha MP Jayanta Basumatary and ABSU vice president Kwrwmdao Wary.