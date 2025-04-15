Actor and Fitness Trainer Bhaskar Tamuly Arrested in Harassment Case

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 15: Actor and fitness trainer Bhaskar Tamuly has been arrested following a harassment complaint filed by a young woman at the Panbazar Women Police Station in Guwahati.

The incident has drawn public attention due to Tamuly’s prominence in the local entertainment and fitness circles.

According to the complaint, Tamuly allegedly threatened to circulate the woman’s personal photographs on social media, a serious accusation that prompted swift police action. A case (No. 39/25) has been registered against him under several sections of the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 123, 351(3), 78, 79, 296, and 117(2).

Additionally, provisions of the Information Technology Act have also been invoked — specifically Sections 67 and 67(a) — which deal with the publication or transmission of obscene content in electronic form.

Tamuly was taken into custody shortly after the complaint was lodged and is currently being held at the Panbazar Women Police Station. He is scheduled to be produced before the court, where the authorities are expected to seek his remand for further investigation.