Woman Murdered by Brother-in-Law in Guwahati Over Forced Marriage Dispute

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 7: In a shocking incident in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area, a woman was brutally murdered by her brother-in-law on Saturday night following a dispute related to a forced marriage proposal. The victim, identified as Galeza Bibi, was reportedly attacked and killed around 10 PM.

Galeza, the wife of Kamal Khan, was allegedly murdered by her brother-in-law, Sabahmuddin Mondal, who works as a carpenter. According to police and eyewitness accounts, Mondal returned home in an intoxicated state before launching a violent assault on Galeza with a sharp weapon, slashing her throat fatally.

Sources indicated that Mondal had been coercing Galeza into marrying him, even after she had turned him down several times. The victim’s persistent rejection of his advances is said to have created constant tension between the two, which finally ended in the fatal assault.

Local officials quickly reacted to the scene, taking the accused into custody a short time after the crime.

