33.3 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 7, 2025
type here...

Woman Murdered by Brother-in-Law in Guwahati Over Forced Marriage Dispute

Guwahati
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 7: In a shocking incident in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area, a woman was brutally murdered by her brother-in-law on Saturday night following a dispute related to a forced marriage proposal. The victim, identified as Galeza Bibi, was reportedly attacked and killed around 10 PM.

- Advertisement -

Galeza, the wife of Kamal Khan, was allegedly murdered by her brother-in-law, Sabahmuddin Mondal, who works as a carpenter. According to police and eyewitness accounts, Mondal returned home in an intoxicated state before launching a violent assault on Galeza with a sharp weapon, slashing her throat fatally.

Related Posts:

Sources indicated that Mondal had been coercing Galeza into marrying him, even after she had turned him down several times. The victim’s persistent rejection of his advances is said to have created constant tension between the two, which finally ended in the fatal assault.

Local officials quickly reacted to the scene, taking the accused into custody a short time after the crime.

View all stories
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Over 3,000 Flee Myanmar Clashes, Take Shelter in Mizoram’s Zokhawthar

The Hills Times -
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season 8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India 10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon