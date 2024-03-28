23 C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Actor Govinda joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena ahead of LS polls

HT Digital,

Mumbai, March 28: In the midst of rising tensions within the Shiv Sena party, led by Eknath Shinde, over the BJP’s Lok Sabha election candidate declarations, Bollywood actor Govinda officially joined the party on Thursday.

The induction took place at Varsha bungalow in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde. Govinda, a former Member of Parliament from Mumbai’s North constituency, was warmly welcomed into the party by the Chief Minister. Shinde announced Govinda would serve as a star campaigner for the party.

Govinda expressed his intention to contribute to the party’s growth and his readiness to take on any assigned role. Despite rumours of Govinda potentially contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North West LS constituency, Govinda clarified that CM Shinde would make the decision.

Shinde confirmed that Govinda joined the party out of admiration for the government’s achievements and a desire to contribute to the film industry’s progress, without any preconditions. He also denied Govinda’s participation in the upcoming elections. Govinda had previously won the 2004 LS elections as a Congress party candidate from the Mumbai North constituency, defeating Ram Naik by a significant margin.

