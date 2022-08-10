‘Adivasis Are Not Safe In Assam’

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 9: All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (Unification Group)’s vice president Nipen Munda on Tuesday said that the Adivasis are not at all safe in Assam.

He said that there have been many occasions when tea workers belonging to the Adivasi community like Moyna Nayak have suffered due to Government negligence. Munda said this while attending the World Indigenous Day organised by the AASAA at the Dibrugarh town’s Khonikor Chariali bypass road.

Addressing a huge gathering at the event, AASAA leader Munda further claimed that in many private industries a lot of facilities have been provided to the workers to ensure safety and security. However, he said, “Unfortunately, the same is not reflected in tea gardens of Assam because of which the Adivasis are suffering a lot.”

Demanding the Assam Government to take appropriate measures to protect the Adivasi community, Munda further said, “We appeal the Government of Assam to step up immediate measures to ensure safety and security of the labourers. We also demand the Assam Government to grant scheduled tribe status to the Adivasis of Assam.”

At the same, he also urged the Government to provide Rs 525 daily wage to tea workers and provide all benefits as per Plantation Labour Act 1951, to give land rights to the Adivasis of Assam.