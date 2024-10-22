ADRE 2024: Govt ensures oversight, enforces strict anti-cheating rules

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 22: In a recent video conference with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs), Assam’s Chief Secretary reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensuring a transparent and smooth process for the final phase of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) 2024, scheduled to take place on 27th October, the Chief Secretary announced on Tuesday.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at 1,484 centers, and the second from 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM at 808 centers. A total of 8,27,130 candidates are set to appear for the exam.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized that comprehensive guidelines for conducting the examination have been issued, with strict instructions for all stakeholders to adhere to the provided instruction manual.

Training sessions for Centre-in-charges, supervisors, and invigilators will be re-conducted to ensure flawless execution.

Meanwhile, DCs and SPs have been tasked with close coordination and supervision, particularly at sensitive examination centers.

Additionally, the Transport Department is directed to facilitate hassle-free movement for candidates and the general public, while the relevant department will coordinate with the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) for arranging special trains.

Sanitation services at railway platforms and bus stands will also be maintained throughout the day.

Furthermore, security measures will include social media monitoring by the police, with any issues being reported to senior authorities.

Special care will be taken to ensure that the checking of female candidates is done respectfully, and any misconduct will be immediately addressed.

Candidates are allowed to carry only transparent water bottles without labels.

Strict penalties under the Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2024, will be enforced, with violators facing up to three years of imprisonment.