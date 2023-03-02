Agri Dept Bid Farewell To Officer



HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, March 1: Biswanath district agriculture officer Dipak Badhoi, who superannuated on Tuesday was accorded a warm farewell bid by the employees of the department on Wednesday.

In this connection, a public meeting was held with Manoj Kumar Narzary, sub-divisional agriculture officer, Biswanath in the chair. He was felicitated with a xorai, japi, citation, cheleng sador and a packet of books. The programme was attended by former agriculture officer Bijoy Dutta, Baneswar Bey, Divyajyoti Phukan besides other dignitaries. Addressing the gathering, outgoing officer Badhoi recalled the fond memories of the bygone days.