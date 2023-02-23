Agriculture department of KAAC Distributed Power tillers

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 22: The Agriculture department of KAAC (Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council), has distributed power tillers to seven beneficiaries under the ‘Bakalia Agriculture Development Officer Circle’ in Karbi Anglong. The distribution was held on the premises of the Bakalia ADO office.

The beneficiaries are Amphu Lekhthepi, Kongjuk Athoi; Rojoni Tissopi, Ring Gaon; Prodip Enghi, Sarthe Enghi village; Sonu Enghi, Sarthe Enghi village; Ranjit Bey, Kongjuk Athoi; Sanjay Teron, Longki Teron village and Dewan Terang, Ram Sing Terang village.