Agriculture department of KAAC Distributed Power tillers

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
DIPHU, Feb 22: The Agriculture department of KAAC (Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council), has distributed power tillers to seven beneficiaries under the ‘Bakalia Agriculture Development Officer Circle’ in Karbi Anglong. The distribution was held on the premises of the Bakalia ADO office.

The beneficiaries are Amphu Lekhthepi, Kongjuk Athoi; Rojoni Tissopi, Ring Gaon; Prodip Enghi, Sarthe Enghi village; Sonu Enghi, Sarthe Enghi village; Ranjit Bey, Kongjuk Athoi; Sanjay Teron, Longki Teron village and Dewan Terang, Ram Sing Terang village.

Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
