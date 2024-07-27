30 C
AIIMS Guwahati and Nalbari Medical College Forge Historic Partnership

AIIMS Guwahati and Nalbari Medical College have signed a landmark MoU to improve medical services and foster collaboration

HT Digital

July 27, Saturday: In a significant step towards advancing healthcare services in Assam, AIIMS Guwahati and Nalbari Medical College have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic partnership aims to enhance medical services, promote collaborative research, and foster academic exchange between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed in a formal ceremony attended by key representatives from both AIIMS Guwahati and Nalbari Medical College. The collaboration is expected to bring about substantial improvements in patient care, medical education, and research initiatives in the region.

Dr. Ashok Puranik, Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati, highlighted the importance of this partnership, stating, “This MoU marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to provide superior healthcare services and develop a robust medical research ecosystem. By joining forces with Nalbari Medical College, we are poised to make significant strides in medical science and patient care.”

The partnership will facilitate the exchange of expertise and resources between the two institutions, enabling them to address critical healthcare challenges more effectively. Joint research projects, training programs, and academic exchanges are among the key initiatives outlined in the MoU, aimed at fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation.

Dr. Sanjib Das, Principal of Nalbari Medical College, expressed optimism about the collaboration, saying, “We are thrilled to partner with AIIMS Guwahati. This collaboration will open new avenues for our students and faculty, and ultimately benefit the broader community through improved healthcare services.”

The MoU is also expected to enhance medical infrastructure and introduce advanced technologies in patient care, making high-quality healthcare more accessible to the people of Assam. Both institutions are committed to working together towards their shared goal of elevating the standards of medical education and healthcare delivery in the region.

Residents and healthcare professionals in Assam have welcomed this landmark agreement, anticipating positive outcomes that will contribute to the overall well-being of the community. This partnership signifies a promising future for medical advancements and collaborative growth in the region.

