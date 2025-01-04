14 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 4, 2025
type here...

AIR Kokrajhar gets 10 KW FM transmitter

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates the new transmitter

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 3: Union minister for information and broadcasting, railways, electronics and information technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, virtually inaugurated a 10 KW FM transmitter at Akashvani Kokrajhar from Guwahati on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The inauguration ceremony was graced by key dignitaries, including Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister of state, Pabitra Margherita, state education minister, Ranoj Pegu, and other prominent leaders.

Related Posts:

In a simultaneous programme held at the Science College in Kokrajhar, Bodoland Territorial Region CEM Pramod Boro, MPs Rwngwra Narzary, Joyanta Basumatary, BTR executive member,Ukil Mushahary, district commissioner,Kokrajhar Masansa Magdalin Pertin, several dignataries including officials of AIR were present in the event.

Akashvani Kokrajhar, established in 1999 with a 20-kilowatt medium wave transmitter, initially added a 100-watt FM transmitter. However, much of the region remained underserved. The newly constructed FM transmitter, built at a cost of Rs 5.61 crore, will benefit not only the people of Kokrajhar but also those in neighboring districts such as Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Chirang, and Goalpara. Listeners can tune in to 102 MHz for high-quality FM broadcasts in Bodo and other regional languages. AIR Kokrajhar will continue to offer a diverse range of programs, including educational, informational, and cultural content, catering to the linguistic and cultural diversity of the region.

Boro hailed the day as historic, expressed his satisfaction that a long-anticipated wish for better connectivity and development in broadcasting services for the region had now been realized.

- Advertisement -

 ”This FM transmitter will provide high-quality broadcasts over a 70-kilometer radius, enhancing receptivity for Kokrajhar and nearby districts.” Boro remarked. 

CEM Boro highlighted that this initiative will lead to improvement in accessibility to vital information, cultural exchange, and entertainment, thus fostering regional development and enhancing community engagement. He also extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the visionary initiative, which promises to bring significant development to the region. He further emphasised that the initiative would ensure that news and information reach even the remotest areas, leading to greater connectivity and inclusivity. “ I’m delighted to be present at the virtual inauguration of the 10KW FM transmitter of Akashvani Kokrajhar by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji, Hon’ble Union minister of information and broadcasting, railways, and electronics and information technology, today, in the august virtual presence of Hon’ble Governor Shri Laxman Acharya Ji & Hon’ble CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma dangoriya. Peace is often found through music, and I’m confident that the new FM Transmitter of Akashvani Kokrajhar will fill our radio waves with tunes of harmony & happiness”,Boro added.

10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss
Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year
Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Natokor Din’ captivates mind and soul of audience in Tezpur

The Hills Times -
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss