AIR Kokrajhar gets 10 KW FM transmitter

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 3: Union minister for information and broadcasting, railways, electronics and information technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, virtually inaugurated a 10 KW FM transmitter at Akashvani Kokrajhar from Guwahati on Friday.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by key dignitaries, including Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister of state, Pabitra Margherita, state education minister, Ranoj Pegu, and other prominent leaders.

In a simultaneous programme held at the Science College in Kokrajhar, Bodoland Territorial Region CEM Pramod Boro, MPs Rwngwra Narzary, Joyanta Basumatary, BTR executive member,Ukil Mushahary, district commissioner,Kokrajhar Masansa Magdalin Pertin, several dignataries including officials of AIR were present in the event.

Akashvani Kokrajhar, established in 1999 with a 20-kilowatt medium wave transmitter, initially added a 100-watt FM transmitter. However, much of the region remained underserved. The newly constructed FM transmitter, built at a cost of Rs 5.61 crore, will benefit not only the people of Kokrajhar but also those in neighboring districts such as Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Chirang, and Goalpara. Listeners can tune in to 102 MHz for high-quality FM broadcasts in Bodo and other regional languages. AIR Kokrajhar will continue to offer a diverse range of programs, including educational, informational, and cultural content, catering to the linguistic and cultural diversity of the region.

Boro hailed the day as historic, expressed his satisfaction that a long-anticipated wish for better connectivity and development in broadcasting services for the region had now been realized.

”This FM transmitter will provide high-quality broadcasts over a 70-kilometer radius, enhancing receptivity for Kokrajhar and nearby districts.” Boro remarked.

CEM Boro highlighted that this initiative will lead to improvement in accessibility to vital information, cultural exchange, and entertainment, thus fostering regional development and enhancing community engagement. He also extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the visionary initiative, which promises to bring significant development to the region. He further emphasised that the initiative would ensure that news and information reach even the remotest areas, leading to greater connectivity and inclusivity. “ I’m delighted to be present at the virtual inauguration of the 10KW FM transmitter of Akashvani Kokrajhar by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji, Hon’ble Union minister of information and broadcasting, railways, and electronics and information technology, today, in the august virtual presence of Hon’ble Governor Shri Laxman Acharya Ji & Hon’ble CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma dangoriya. Peace is often found through music, and I’m confident that the new FM Transmitter of Akashvani Kokrajhar will fill our radio waves with tunes of harmony & happiness”,Boro added.