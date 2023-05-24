AITUC demands arrest of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh  



HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, May 23: Ranjan Chowdhury, secretary of AITUC state committee said that the continued protest by Indian wrestlers who have been sitting on the dharna in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding removal of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from the president post of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and for his arrest for the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers as per two FIRs, one of which is under POSCO Act has been neglected as Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh.

The highest leadership of AITUC gave their support letter and assured continued support for the cause as the struggle is for the whole society for the rule of law to prevail upon and dignity of women be respected. AITUC criticised the double standards of the ruling dispensation, despite the POCSO Act invoked arrest of the accused is not affected, said Ranjan Chowdhury.

AITUC stated that they are pleased as they received great response from trade unions and other organisations from all over India on its call for observing May 9, the day of victory of humanity over fascist tyrant Hitler empire in 1945

“To observe this day, to give solidarity to wrestlers’ agitation for justice and to give signal to the rulers that history does not excuse those who try to crush human spirit and dignity,” added Chowdhury.

AITUC appealed to the trade unions and other organisations to intensify their actions in support of the wrestlers’ agitation to make this a Pan India movement, said Ranjan Chowdhury, secretary of AITUC state committee affiliated to CPI.

Most Difficult Courses In The World Plants That Keep Snakes Away From Your Home 10 Costliest Cat Breeds Highest Paid Government Jobs in India Best Litchi Varieties in India