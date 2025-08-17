27.6 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 17, 2025
type here...

AJP leader Jagadish Bhuyan files cybercrime complaint over fake letter

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Aug 16: Assam Jatiya Parishad general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan on Saturday filed a complaint with the cybercrime police station here alleging that a fake letter, bearing his false signature and addressed to Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, was circulated on social media to defame him.

In his complaint to the officer-in-charge of police station, Bhuyan said during his visit to Delhi along with a high-level party delegation on August 13, he had met Lok Sabha’s leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, and deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi to discuss the challenges in implementing the Assam Accord, 40 years after its signing, and to raise these concerns at the national level.

- Advertisement -

‘During this period, a letter was circulated which falsely claimed that I had apologised to Akhil Gogoi for not informing him prior to my meetings with the aforementioned national leaders. The content of this forged letter is defamatory, intended to malign my reputation and discredit me in the eyes of the public’, he said.

Related Posts:

Bhuyan also attached the screenshots of the social media posts along with links to the accounts of persons who had posted it.

He also alleged that a person, identifying himself on his social media handles as a media panelist of the Assam BJP, had also posted this forged document on Friday but later deleted it.

‘This act of creating and circulating a forged letter constitutes offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanita (BNS), 2023 and the Information Technology Act, 2000’, the AJP leader added.

- Advertisement -

He urged the cybercrime authorities to investigate the matter urgently, identify the perpetrators, and take appropriate legal action to address this malicious act.

A police official said the complaint is being examined and necessary action will be taken after investigations. (PTI)

View all stories
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

17 August, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India 9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World