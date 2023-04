HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, April 18: Assam Jatiyabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), central executive member, Jitu Phukon and his associates visited the residence of deceased Karbi Students Association’s former assistant secretary, Biswajit Teron. Teron passed away on April 16 due to cardiac arrest.

- Advertisement -

The AJYCP team visited the residence of late Teron at Diphu Serlongjon and offered a phulam gamusa and a memento. Phukon expressed his sadness on the untimely demise of the KSA leader.