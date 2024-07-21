29 C
All Assam Children's Drama Competition set for July 28-29

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 20: The All Assam Children’s Drama Competition 2024, organised annually by Sivasagar Natya Vidyalaya, will be held on July 28 and 29 at the Sivasagar Yuva Dal Auditorium. A public meeting presided over by Rama Gogoi discussed the event’s objectives, with Akash Duwori, the secretary, providing detailed insights.

Several notable figures, including Fulbar Dihingia, Govin Handikoi, Dilip Saikia, Rupa Bora, Pradip Borgohain, Brazil Chitia, Ratul Bharali, Minori Dutta Duwora, Jitujyoti Gayan, and Padma Chetia, addressed the meeting. An organising committee was formed with Dip Changmai as president and Dilip Saikia, Rupa Bora, and Ratul Bharali as working presidents. Rituparna Borgohain was appointed as the secretary. 

Prasanta Borgohain will edit the event’s souvenir. During the festival, which will see the participation of 40 drama teams from various districts, the committee will confer the Saurovpran Sivasagar title on a distinguished individual.

