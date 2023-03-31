Alleged illegal stone carrying vehicle hits Bullet

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, March 30: In a major road accident caused by allegedly illegal stone carrying vehicle hit a Bullet motorcycle parked on the side of the road on Wednesday at Margherita.

- Advertisement -

The accident took place during afternoon hours when a speedy illegal stone laden carrying vehicle lost control and hit a bullet parked on the side of the road and dragged it far and also hit an electricity pole by the side of the road and ran into a shop.

Fortunately the owner of the bullet and the owner of the shop survived from serious casualties.

The illegal stones were reportedly smuggled to Tekeri area under Margherita police station from an illegal stone quarry by a trader with surname Borah.

The stone carrying vehicle bore registration number AS 23BC-8711 and motorcycle bullet bore registration number AS-23-S2670.

- Advertisement -

Margherita police reached the accident site and investigated the cause of the accident and have recovered two vehicles and made arrangements to take them to the police station.