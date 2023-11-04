23 C
Almost 79 per cent of mega flyover project connecting north, south banks of Guwahati across Brahmaputra complete, informs Assam CM

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday that the mega flyover project, connecting Guwahati’s north and south banks across the Brahmaputra River, is 78 per cent complete. He added that the project would be ready for inauguration by March next year.

The announcement was made during a media interaction at the recently inaugurated Lok Sewa Bhawan at the Assam Secretariat.

The Chief Minister believes the new flyover will alleviate traffic congestion at Bharalumukh, which increased after the inauguration of the Nilachal flyover at Maligaon.

The Chief Minister’s office revealed that the Brahmaputra Bridge’s total cost is Rs 2,608.68 crore, out of which Rs 2104 crore has been received. The project’s physical progress is at 78.15 per cent, while the financial progress stands at 76.46 per cent.

The Chief Minister announced several infrastructure projects in the pipeline. These include the construction of ring roads, land acquisition, and the release of advertisements for tenders. A six-lane road will be built to connect Jalukbari to Baihata, and a four-lane road from Baihata Chariali to Tezpur.

Five bypasses and new flyovers are also planned. A six-lane bridge at Kuruwa and a four-lane elevated corridor at Kaziranga, complete with three corridors, two tunnels, view points, a pedestrian area, and provisions for locals, are also on the cards. The defence ministry will allocate 20 per cent of the funds for these projects.

A ropeway will be constructed to connect Kamakhya Railway Station and Kamakhya Temple, and the road connecting Lumding to Silchar will be built with state-of-the-art technology. The national highway will be inaugurated before 2026. A concrete road will be built from Srirampur to Ledo. Negotiations will be held with cement companies to ensure price stability after work commences.

