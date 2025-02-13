16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 13, 2025
AMCH principal Dr Sanjeev Kakati conferred with Manab Ratna Award

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Feb 12: The Bharat Sevashram Sangha Dibrugarh Hindu Milan Mandir conferred the Manab Ratna award on AMCH principal cum chief superintendent Sanjeev Kakati on the occasion of the 130th birth anniversary of Swami Pranavananda Maharaj.

The award was presented by Swami Deepbhabananda Maharaj of Dibrugarh Ramkrishna Mission.

The Manab Ratna award is given annually to individuals who have made significant contributions through selfless service to the community.

Dr Sanjeev Kakati, a professor in the department of Medicine at AMCH, has served as Principal cum chief Superintendent of the institution for over a decade. His contribution has been marked by his dedication to healthcare and public service.

“For my service to the community, I have been given Manab Ratna award by Dibrugarh Bharat Sevashram Sangha Hindu Milan Mandir. I don’t know what I have done but it inspired me to do more works for the community. I am happy and expressed my gratitude to the organisation. This kind of process will inspire others to do work for the society.”

Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) Mayor Saikat Patra spoke about the history of Bharat Sevashram Sangha and shared how the organisation has been giving service to the community and the needy during the disaster.

“We should always follow the path of Swami Pranavnanda Maharaj. Maharaj ji has always worked for the society and people and showed us the way to how to work for the nation,” Patra said.

While speaking on the ocassion, Swami Deepbhabananda Maharaj of Dibrugarh Ramkrishna Mission said, “We should be proud that we are Hindus because Hinduism always taught us of universal acceptance. Universal acceptance in Hinduism signifies inclusivity, enabling individuals from varied beliefs to explore its philosophies.” 

Kanan Das, president of Hindu Milan Mandir, Anjana Majumdar among others were present on the dias during the programme.  

Bharat Sevashram Sangha, founded in 1917 by Swami Pranavananda has a long history of humanitarian work, including disaster relief efforts, free distribution of food and clothing, and assistance to the underprivileged.

