27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
type here...

Amit Shah Calls up Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assures to Send Central Team

Assam CM reviews flood situation, directs to intensify relief and rescue works

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 20: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Monday called up Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma twice, first to enquire about the flood situation and later to inform him that a central team will soon visit the state to assess the damage caused by the deluge.

The northeastern state is reeling under devastating floods in the last one week, affecting nearly 47 lakh people in 32 districts. A total of 73 people have died in this year’s floods and landslides in Assam so far.

“Hon HM Shri @AmitShah ji called twice this morning to enquire about the flood situation in Assam. He informed that a team of officials shall soon be sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs to assess the damages caused by the natural calamity. Grateful to HM for his help,” Sarma tweeted.

The CMO sources said that Shah’s first call was to enquire about the flood situation and the second to inform the chief minister that a Central team will soon be sent to the state for damage assessment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called up the Assam chief minister on Saturday to enquire about the situation and assured him of all possible help from the Centre.

Meanwhile, Sarma held a virtual meeting with state ministers, senior officials and deputy commissioners in the districts to review the flood situation.

He directed them to accord top priority to rescue and relief operations.

Sarma asked the DCs to take the help of Indian Air Force (IAF) to airdrop relief materials in areas where NDRF or SDRF boats have not been able to reach so far.

He said IAF has assured the state government of offloading petroleum and diesel in severely-affected areas.

Sarma said relief and rescue operations in Barak Valley will be bolstered by roping in additional NDRF teams from the neighbouring states of Manipur and Tripura.

The chief minister also asked the guardian ministers along with concerned secretaries to remain in their districts to oversee rescue, relief and rehabilitation works.

Besides the physical presence of his cabinet colleagues namely Water Resources minister Pijush Hazarika, Education minister Ranoj Pegu, NDRF and SDRF personnel, other guardian ministers during the VC, agencies like Air Force, Railway and other functionaries from the line departments joined the VC.

The chief minister said he was in touch with his Meghalaya counterpart for restoration of vehicular traffic on the Jowai-Badarpur road that has been badly damaged due to floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, North East Frontier Railways (NFR) has said that trains carrying relief, including petroleum and diesel and medical aid, will be sent to the affected areas. 

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Hearts Skip a Beat in a Floral Summer Dress from Berlin
Janhvi Kapoor Makes Hearts Skip a Beat in a Floral Summer Dress from Berlin
Mahima Gupta Burns The Internet With These Pics From The Photoshoot
Mahima Gupta Burns The Internet With These Pics From The Photoshoot
Rashmi Desai Biography, Wiki, Net Worth, Affairs. Awards
Rashmi Desai Biography, Wiki, Net Worth, Affairs. Awards
7 Times Bhojpuri star Monalisa stunned in ethnic red ensembles
7 Times Bhojpuri star Monalisa stunned in ethnic red ensembles
Jennifer Lopez Wreaked Havoc Wearing An Open Slit Gown
Jennifer Lopez Wreaked Havoc Wearing An Open Slit Gown
- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Wants Graft-Free Execution of Schemes 

The Hills Times - 0
Janhvi Kapoor Makes Hearts Skip a Beat in a Floral Summer Dress from Berlin Mahima Gupta Burns The Internet With These Pics From The Photoshoot Rashmi Desai Biography, Wiki, Net Worth, Affairs. Awards 7 Times Bhojpuri star Monalisa stunned in ethnic red ensembles Jennifer Lopez Wreaked Havoc Wearing An Open Slit Gown