Amit Shah to Visit Assam for Three-Day Tour, Attend ABSU Conference

GUWAHATI, Mar 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to Assam from March 14, and will attend several events, including the 57th Annual ABSU conference in Kokrajhar.

The visit is likely to place focus on major discussions related to education, youth development, and regional development, officials have asserted on Tuesday.

Shah will reach Jorhat on March 14 and will visit the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon on March 15. He will then proceed to Guwahati, where he will overnight. On March 16, he will be present at the open session of the ABSU conference at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma, in Kokrajhar, a major interaction with the Bodo community and its leadership.

The ABSU conclave between March 13 and 16 is in memory of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, a legendary leader who championed Bodo rights. The conference will host leading dignitaries such as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, senior ministers, parliamentarians, and key stakeholders. The agenda will be centered mainly on education policies, economic programs, and local area development plans to empower the community.

Among the big points of the conference is that it aligns with the Mission Quality Education Movement-2030. The effort aims to advance educational frameworks and encourage skill development for students and working professionals. In this context, the Education and Youth Conclave will look into how the National Education Policy, 2020, has affected regional education in an effort to equip the youth with improved learning and career avenues.

The conference will also touch on urgent issues pertaining to peace, harmony, and sustainable development within the Bodoland Territorial Region and Assam. Highlighting the imperative of more collaboration between communities, the conference is intended to ensure long-term harmony and advancement.

ABSU President Dipen Boro emphasized the significance of the conference, referring to it as an important forum for cooperation and mutual learning. He emphasized education and empowerment in sustaining regional advancement as well as transforming the lives of the Bodo people.

Apart from discussions and policy deliberations, the event will also include a variety of activities such as sports competitions, literary competitions, a cultural night, and an exhibition-cum-book fair highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the Bodo people.