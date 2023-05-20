Anand Mishra takes charge as new SP of North Lakhimpur

Guwahati 20th May: In a recent development, the government of Assam has made significant changes in the police administration. Anand Mishra, an IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) for North Lakhimpur, following the transfer of the previous SPs of North Lakhimpur and Nagaon.

The newly appointed SP for Nagaon is Navneet Mahanta, while Leena Doley has been chosen to serve as the SP for Hailakandi. These changes came shortly after the mysterious death of Nagaon SI Junmoni Rabha, which occurred prior to the police reorganization.

In the latest update, the Assam Police has summoned Lakhimpur Additional Superintendent of Police Runa Neog and directed her to appear before the investigative team at the police headquarters. According to sources, an alleged informant of the deceased SI Junmoni Rabha claimed that SP Runa Neog had made threats to Hasina Begum over the phone due to her involvement in exposing counterfeit gold traders in Bangalmora.

The transfers of Leena Doley and Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa, who were serving as SPs for Nagaon and Lakhimpur respectively, took place amidst the ongoing investigation into the death of Junmoni Rabha.

In a press conference held on May 20, GP Singh, the Director General of Police for Assam, announced that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had been assigned to investigate the killing of Junmoni Rabha. This decision highlights the seriousness with which the authorities are treating this case and their commitment to uncovering the truth behind the unfortunate incident.