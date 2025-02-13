16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Angling competition in Karbi Anglong draws inquisitive onlookers

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 12: As part of the 51st Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) from February 15 to 19, the department of fisheries under Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has organised angling competition at Langkung Phang Abi, Taralangso, here on Tuesday.

The competition attracted 146 competitors from Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. Many tried their luck to catch the first biggest fish from the pond. There was enthusiasm around as large spectators had gathered to witness the exciting competition. One who caught the first fish attracted an award of Rs 1 lakh and other exciting prizes.

The competition started from 9.30 am and ended at 1.30 pm. The participants threw their hook on the water for the catches and after a long patient wait it was Lokhon Timung of West Karbi Anglong, who pulled his catch weighing 2.411 kg. As Timung pulled out the fish from the water and as the judges declared him the biggest catch of the day, Timung was overjoyed in celebration.

 Next, was another person from West Karbi Anglong, Chandan Biswas, he caught a 1.930 kg fish. The third person was Gautom Das, who also caught a 1.878 kg fish.

Soon after the competition ended, a prize distribution ceremony was held. Executive Member (EM), KAAC, Ritesh Enghi attended the programme as chief guest and EM, KAAC fisheries Madhuram Lekthe graced the occasion as the guest of honour.

In his speech EM Enghi congratulated each and every participant for taking part in the competition.  

“The angling competition has been organised by the fishery department as part of promoting the KYF, where the rich culture and traditions of the Karbis are showcased. In the competition it needs perseverance, consistency and of course luck. I congratulate everyone participating in the competition, to those who won the prizes and to those not receiving prizes,” Enghi said.

