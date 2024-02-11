Annual prize distribution day of Uttar Chaitia High School held

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 10: The annual prize distribution day of the Uttar Chaitia High School was held in Biswanath Chariali on Saturday.

Gopal Krishna Goswami, recipient of the Bishnu Rabha Award 2023 and the principal of Naduar Sangeet Vidyapeeth was also present on the occasion. Three outgoing teachers of the Uttar Chatia High School were given farewell by the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school. These teachers are former principal of the school, Ananda Handique and assistant teachers Ratul Bhuyan and Mitali Saikia.

The day-long programme began with a chorus followed by reading of the annual report by Manoj Kumar Phukan, headmaster of the school. Moreover, the school authority also felicitated Mrinal Goswami, assistant teacher of the school, who was honoured with the district level best teachers’ award, during the meeting.

Bidyut Sarma, retired headmaster of the Satsang High School graced the occasion as a speaker. The meeting was also addressed by Tilak Saikia, Nomal Mantri, Balin Barua, Pradip Barua among others. A series of cultural programmes were staged by the students and the teachers. All the proceedings of the annual prize distribution day and farewell meeting were conducted by Labanu Saikia and Mrinal Goswami.